Fire causes evacuation at Salvation Army's Trade Street location in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Salvation Army’s Trade Street location was evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a fire, according to firefighters on the scene.

The fire was reported at 4:03 p.m.

Firefighters said an electric exhaust fan caught fire and the fire spread into the duct work in the building’s attic.

Everyone was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are now assessing the damage.

The Trade Street location is a family shelter and residential re-entry center.