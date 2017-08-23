District Attorney asks judge to dismiss motion alleging jury misconduct in Corbett trial

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County District Attorney’s office filed a response to a motion for appropriate relief Monday. The defense of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens filed the motion last week for a judge to throw out a guilty verdict for the two defendants based on what they call “jury misconduct.”

The defense cited multiple post trial interviews and social media posts that may indicate bias on the jury in the decision.

The jury found Corbett and Martens guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Molly’s husband Jason, a native-born Irish citizen. They were sentenced to 20-25 years in prison.

Judge David Lee, who presided over the trial, will now decide if there needs to be an evidentiary hearing based on legal arguments to throw out this verdict.

District Attorney Garry Frank says there is no clear timetable for the judge’s decision.

This motion is on top of the defense attorney’s formal appeal to the North Carolina court of appeals.