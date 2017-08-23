Deputies investigating double homicide in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies are investigating a double homicide after two men were found shot and killed in Greensboro early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:35 a.m., Guilford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at 2406 Flora Vista Road. Upon arrival, they found the men with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. David Pruitt at (336) 641-5965 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.