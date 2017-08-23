2 arrested after High Point home invasion leads to deadly shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men allegedly involved in a High Point home invasion that led to a deadly shooting in late May have been arrested, according to a press release.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Candlewood Court around 3 a.m. on May 28. Upon arrival, police learned that three men broke into the home in an attempt to rob the residents.

While inside, the men ran upstairs, where police say a man shot and killed one of the suspects, 21-year-old Christopher Lamont Gidderon.

Police say they found dozens of shell casings in the upstairs hallway.

“Four people with guns shooting at the same time, six total people, it’s a miracle there weren’t more injuries,” said Capt. Tim Ellenberger, with High Point police.

Police arrived fewer than eight minutes after the victim called 911 after the other two suspects ran off.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Deontay Robinson was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Kashaun Lovette, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the same charges.

Robinson was jail on a $2 million bond while Lovette is behind bars on a $3 million bond.