Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old Greensboro woman, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Carolyn Olivia Jordan was last seen at 1908 Glenside Drive in Greensboro.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Jordan is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has white/blonde hair and brown eyes.

She could possibly be traveling to Crofton, Maryland or Columbia, Maryland, the release says.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.