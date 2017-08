CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Protesters are rallying at the site of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s “Silent Sam” statue.

The protest started at about 7 p.m.

The crowd could be heard chanting “tear it down” regarding the Confederate statue.

At least one protester has been arrested. Some protesters have clashed with police and some are chanting, “Let him go.”

Story is developing.

Editor’s note: Some tweets contain explicit language.

Protestors beating on the door where police placed a protestor under arrest pic.twitter.com/S060HkwP1J — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 23, 2017

Protestors beating on police van–arrested protestors inside pic.twitter.com/wTXHtRkWHT — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 23, 2017

Protestor pushed down by officer on Franklin Street pic.twitter.com/tBo6LkcRXB — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 23, 2017