NC couple found fatally shot in car, 10-month-old baby discovered in back seat

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A married couple was found shot and killed inside a car Sunday, and a 10-month old baby boy was found in the back seat, according to Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons.

A 911 call came in around 10:15 a.m. about a possible crash on Lee Thee Church Road, WSOC reports. Arriving deputies found a four-door car and discovered Joseph Andrew Cassidy, 26, and Katherine Cassidy, 23, fatally shot inside.

A 10-month old baby was in the back, secured in a car seat. The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Deputies say the boy is the victims’ child.

Authorities haven’t determined yet if the two were shot and then crashed their car. The sheriff said there was no heavy damage to the vehicle, but the car came off the road and rested against a tree.

The sheriff said there is a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made.