Mom suspected in fatal stabbing of 5-year-old boy at UNC housing community

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A 5-year-old boy was killed and two adults injured Sunday at UNC’s Baity Hill family housing community, WTVD reports.

The boy’s mother, 34-year-old Ebony Oluwasegva, has been named a suspect in the case.

Charges, including murder and non-negligent manslaughter, have not been filed but are pending.

The incident report lists Victor Oluwasegva, 32, as another person involved in the incident.

The violent episode happened in a single-family UNC housing residence at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday. Police said a knife was used in the attack.

The two people injured were the parents of the child, UNC police say.

The child’s father was described as a UNC graduate student.

Police did not immediately release details of the attack, saying only that “a suspect is currently receiving medical treatment.”

However, 911 calls reveal that the child’s father made the emergency call, and he told dispatchers that his wife stabbed him repeatedly while he was asleep.

Victor Oluwasegva told the dispatcher that he was stabbed in the head and face.

Jessica Dyer said she is disturbed that a child died just steps from her home.

I’m a little bit on my toes,” she said. “We have two kids, and I always felt safe here so to know something happened next door in a really safe environment is pretty scary.”