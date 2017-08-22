Elderly NC couples shot, killed while playing cards at kitchen table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD, N.C. -- Four elderly people were found dead Monday morning after an apparent home invasion in Halifax County.

The bodies were found after a family member went to check on the residents at a home in the Glenview community, WRAL reports.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said the two married couples had been shot while playing cards at the kitchen table.

Two residents of the home and two visitors died.

The homeowners have been identified as 72-year-old Janice Harris and 88-year-old James Harris. Their visitors were identified as 76-year-old James Whitley and 67-year-old Peggy Whitley, according to Halifax County authorities.

"I knew two of these people personally," Tripp told WTVD. "In my 33 years of law enforcement, this is my first quadruple murder."

A $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the quadruple homicide.