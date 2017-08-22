× Man accused of fondling preteens at Greensboro Subway arrested in Florida

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 46-year-old High Point man accused of lewdly touching two young girls in late June was arrested in Florida on Monday, according to a press release.

Police say Kelvin Jerome Whiteside lured two preteens to the back office of a Subway restaurant on June 22 and fondled them.

Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department’s Family Victims Unit investigated the alleged incident and developed enough evidence to obtain warrants for Whiteside.

During the investigation, detectives also learned that Whiteside was a registered sex offender in New Jersey and he failed to register in Guilford County.

Whiteside is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and failure to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested and is awaiting extradition to Greensboro.