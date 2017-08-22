Local vascular surgeon’s invention helps keep legs comfortable when elevated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you work hard, it takes a toll on your body.

Doctor Chris Dickson is a vascular surgeon, and for years, he's given people the same advice as every other doctor -- to elevate their legs.

Then, he took it one step further, with the Lounge Doctor.

It's a contoured foam pad that lets you keep your legs comfortably elevated. Some even have cool foam on the surface.

He started the company in 2006 and the business started to take off -- outgrowing his basement.

Now, they're produced by a local company, Ames Walker, which makes a variety of medical devices.

And they keep it all local -- with foam coming from a High Point company and the fabric covers being made in Asheboro.

North Carolina has such a rich tenured experience, not only in manufacturing but in textiles -- and if you look hard enough, you'll find everything you need right here in the state.

In the last 18 months, sales have exploded and are up 400 percent.