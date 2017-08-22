Lexington teen accused of sexually assaulting young boy

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington teen is accused of sexually assaulting a young boy, according to a press release.

On Aug. 10, Davidson County Sheriff’s detectives were contacted by Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in reference to a reported sexual assault of a child. The male juvenile was examined and evidence of sexual abuse was found.

Following an investigation, the 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree sex offense and felony child abuse.

He was taken to jail on a $200,000 secured bond.