Crews evacuated from White House North Lawn, building on lockdown
WASHINGTON — The White House was placed on lockdown around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Press crews on the White House North Lawn were directed to go inside the James S. Brady briefing room, according to the Washington Examiner.
Zeke Miller of TIME says an “unattended package” is causing the temporary lockdown.
Secret Service agents have not provided an immediate reason for the incident.
President Donald Trump is not currently in the building.
