Crews evacuated from White House North Lawn, building on lockdown

WASHINGTON — The White House was placed on lockdown around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Press crews on the White House North Lawn were directed to go inside the James S. Brady briefing room, according to the Washington Examiner.

Zeke Miller of TIME says an “unattended package” is causing the temporary lockdown.

Secret Service agents have not provided an immediate reason for the incident.

President Donald Trump is not currently in the building.

Unattended package near the White House causing temporary lockdown. This happens a lot. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 22, 2017

All press cleared off White House North Lawn positions. Secret Service telling reporters & construction crews to go inside immediately. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 22, 2017

WH is on lockdown. Secret Service has sent everyone to the briefing room and cleared the lawn — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) August 22, 2017