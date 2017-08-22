Burlington begins work on upgrading, adding walking trails at parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The City of Burlington has started work on a trail improvement initiative.

Crews started work on a walking path at City Park Monday.

This is part of the city’s overall efforts to improve connectivity across the city.

“Either adding trails within some of those parks that aren’t there yet, or making some better connectivity within the trails themselves,” said Lisa Wolff, assistant director of recreation and parks.

After City Park work is finished, the project will move to Fairchild Community Park and Springwood Park.

The short-term trail improvement project is separate from the city’s long range greenway and bicycle plan, but eventually the two will come together.

Freddy Brown often walks at City Park. As a Burlington native who recently moved back to the area, he’s impressed with the city’s efforts.

“Our high schools are growing, different high schools are coming up. People are looking for a place to go where it’s safe,” Brown said.

The goal is to have all the work at each park completed within a year.

Today’s work on the walking path at City Park should be finished by the end of the week.

The rest of the work will continue later.

The city doesn’t want to interfere with the upcoming Carousel Festival.

City council approved $555,000 in funding for the project.