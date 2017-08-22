Boy sent home from school over long hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONT BELVIEU, Texas -- A 4-year-old Texas boy was sent home from school because of his long hair.

Jessica Oates says her son, who has never had a haircut, was sent home due to the school's hair policy.

She first learned of the policy at registration and was told she'd need to provide a letter citing a religious or cultural exception for her son to keep his hair.

Before she could write one, school officials told her not to come back until his hair met dress code guidelines.

According to the policy, boys' hair must be above the eyes, ears and neck.

The Barbers Hill School District released a statement to KTRK:

"Our local elected Board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the said policy."

However, Oates plans to fight the policy.

"I feel like my son is owed the same education that all other children in this school district have," she said.