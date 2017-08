Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Winston-Salem business Tuesday morning.

At about 8:55 a.m., officers responded to an area behind Sunnyside Ice, located at 2001 Glendale St., and found a deceased male.

Winston-Salem police say they're confident they have identified the man, but the family has not yet been notified.

It's currently a death investigation being treated as a homicide.

