× Body found in wooded area behind Winston-Salem business identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police on Tuesday evening released the identity of a deceased person found in a wooded area behind a business this morning.

At about 8:55 a.m., officers responded to an area behind Sunnyside Ice, located at 2001 Glendale St., and found a deceased male.

That man has been identified as 18-year-old Eduardo Vladimir Barrientos, of Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that Barrientos died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.