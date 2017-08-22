2 NC State football players dismissed, 3 suspended after investigation into on-campus party

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC State University Police announced Tuesday that two freshman football players, Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown, have been dismissed while freshman players Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas have been suspended following an investigation into an on-campus party, according to WTVD.

School officials said players violated the university’s code of conduct by attending a party where alcohol and marijuana were present.

They said the party was held in a student’s room and was not an Athletics-sanctioned event, adding that the gathering was not approved or known by football personnel.

Officials said the students were on campus for summer classes.

Read more at WTVD.