19-year-old hit, killed by train in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old man was hit and killed by a train in Burlington late Monday night.

The fatal crash happened around 9:50 p.m., according to a press release. Burlington police say he was hit by a Norfolk Southern cargo train about a quarter-mile from the Glenn Raven Road railroad crossing.

The man, identified as Thennis S.E. Mitchell Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

Burlington Police say a 19-year-old was hit killed by a train near the Lakeview Ave and N. Park Ave railroad crossing. pic.twitter.com/xUCexSlh01 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 22, 2017