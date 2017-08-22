1 killed after car crashes into crowd watching eclipse

HYDEN, Ky. — A woman was killed and two more were injured after a car crashed into a small crowd watching the solar eclipse in Kentucky Monday afternoon, WKYT reports.

Alyssa Noble, 38, was driving on Main Street in Hyden when she lost control of her car, struck a utility pole and hit two women on a sidewalk,

Witnesses told WLEX that the two women were watching the eclipse.

Mackenzie P. Hays, 23, died at the scene. Rhonda Belcher, 41, and Noble were airlifted to the hospital.

Noble and Belcher’s conditions were not immediately available.