Woman claims she found copperhead in North Carolina apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh residents are on edge after they found snakes inside of their apartment, according to WTVD.

Alycia Williams and her roommates put down towels outside of their bedrooms to block a snake they think is still lingering in their apartment at Vie at Raleigh.

Williams said her roommate saw a venomous copperhead and a black snake slither into her bedroom early Saturday morning.

“I guess they were both right there and they killed one of them because they were trying to get the broom and sweep them outside, but the other one went up under my door and came in here,” said Alycia Williams.

Read full story: WTVD