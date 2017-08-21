Trinity man charged with indecent liberties with a minor

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

On April 19, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office investigators began investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old.

The victim attended a forensic interview at The Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center located in Mocksville, where they reported that between the ages of 13 and 15, Christopher Lewis Main sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions. Following an investigation, Main was taken into custody with the assistance of the High Point Police Department.

Main, of Trinity, was placed in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Aug. 25.