President Trump addresses future of US war in Afghanistan

ARLINGTON, Va. — President Donald Trump on Monday laid out several of the goals in Afghanistan, saying US troops “will fight to win” and “from now on victory will have a clear definition.”

He said those objectives will include “obliterating ISIS” and “preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan.” To achieve these goals, Trump said he would expand authority for the US to target criminal and terrorist networks in Afghanistan.

Trump also said the US would continue to work to strengthen Afghan security forces, noting that “the stronger the Afghan security forces become, the less we will have to do.”

Still, Trump warned that he was not offering a blank check of US support to Afghanistan, insisting that the country will have to continue to show a serious commitment and strides toward addressing persistent issues like corruption.

“Our patience is not unlimited. We will keep our eyes wide open,” Trump promised.