Man, woman accused of shoplifting at Reidsville Dollar General, leaving in car that hit clerk

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing from a Reidsville Dollar General and then leaving in a vehicle that hit a store clerk.

It happened at the Dollar General at 3143 US 158 East shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The suspects left without paying and when an employee went outside to get their license plate number, the suspect vehicle hit her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The employee sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office has released photos of the two suspects. Their vehicle has been described as a silver Saturn four-door passenger car.

Anyone with any information about the suspects’ whereabouts can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.