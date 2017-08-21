Live blog: Eclipse 2017

On Monday, the sun will disappear — for a short time — across the Piedmont Triad.

For a brief moment, day will turn to night, or almost, depending on where you are.

Did you know? NASA has said as many as 1 million will descend on South Carolina, which will have the best viewing spots on the East Coast. That means we’ll likely see more than the 80,000 to 90,000 cars that on average drive through the major interstates in Guilford County every day.

In the Piedmont Triad, the eclipse begins at 1:12 p.m. with peak coverage at 2:41-2:43 p.m.

Did you know? In Greensboro, the eclipse will be at 93.76 percent so it will seem almost total.

Did you know? Today is the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse’s path will cover the entire United States.

Here are some fun places in the Triad to watch the solar eclipse.

Here’s the exact time the eclipse will be in each Piedmont Triad city

See how the eclipse will look from anywhere in the U.S. here.

About half of Americans have plans to watch the eclipse of the sun happening across the United States today. That figure climbs to 60% among those who live in states touched by the “zone of totality,” where the moon will completely block the sun’s light in the middle of Monday’s solar spectacle.

The closest zone of totality to the Piedmont Triad is in Columbia, South Carolina. FOX8’s Alex Rose is on his way there this morning.
No glasses? No problem! Other viewing options for the solar eclipse: