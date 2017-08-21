Kidnapped girl found safe, returns home to Stokes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, N.C. -- A Stokes County woman and her granddaughter are back home together Monday after the sheriff’s office says the 8-year-old was kidnapped and taken to Kentucky.

An Amber Alert for Trinity McGraw was sent out Sunday afternoon.

“It was remarkable that they found her within 24 hours, less than 24 hours but I knew in my heart that Jesus would be there with her and hold her hand,” said Susan Hanks, the girl's grandmother and guardian.

Hanks says her son Patrick McGraw kidnapped his daughter Sunday morning. She feared he would do something irrational. Hanks adopted Trinity in 2015, while her son was in prison.

“She's the reason I live, she's the reason I wake up every morning,” Hanks said.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office says the girl and her father were located in Louisville Sunday evening.

“She's just happy to be home, happy to be with her best friend, happy to be with her nanny,” Hanks said.

Patrick McGraw now faces first-degree child kidnapping charges. The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office plans to extradite him back to the state. It says that could take anywhere from a few days to an unforeseeable amount of time if McGraw decides to fight extradition in court.

