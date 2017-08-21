× Greensboro teenager found shot in school parking lot dies from his injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro teenager who was found shot in a school parking lot on Wednesday has died.

Tyquon Rashawn Curry, 18, was pronounced dead on Saturday, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Curry was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound at about 7:46 p.m. by dumpsters in the parking lot of the Montessori School at 3012 Bessemer Ave.

Arriving officers and emergency workers performed CPR on Curry, who was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he eventually died.

Police have not released details about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.