Stokes County Sheriff's Office looking for 8-year-old girl believed to have been abducted; Amber Alert issued

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl reported missing who is believed to have been abducted.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 8-year-old Trinity McGraw who is believed to have been abducted by Patrick McGraw Ryan.

The child was last seen in Westfield, N.C. and has been described as white, 4 feet tall and about 53 pounds. She has long hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a watermelon design long night gown.

Her alleged abductor is believed to be a white, 6-foot-tall man, weighing about 220 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes, tattoos and was seen in a white T-shirt.

They were last see traveling north on Frans Road in Westfield in a gray Ford Focus displaying a Georgia License of RDG2198. They may be headed to Kentucky.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts can call the Stokes county Sheriff’s Department immediately at (336) 593-8787 or 911.