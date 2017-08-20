NC detention worker fired after allegedly selling drugs to inmates

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina detention center officer has been fired after authorities said he provided drugs to inmates, according to WNCN.

Andrew Richard Byrd, 25, of Apex, faces charges of possession of controlled substance on jail premises and providing drugs to inmate, heroin possession and conspire to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance.

The suspect was arrested Sunday and was fired from his job at the Wake County Detention Center on Saturday night. Details including about what drugs were allegedly involved have not been released.

Byrd received a $500,000 bond and has court planned for Monday. It remains uncertain if he has an attorney.