× Missing 8-year-old Stokes County girl who was subject of Amber Alert found safe in Kentucky

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – An 8-year-old Stokes County girl whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert on Sunday has been found safe, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Trinity Lakin McGraw has been found safe in Louisville, Kentucky and Patrick Ryan McGraw is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Ryan McGraw is accused of abducting Trinity McGraw, prompting an Amber Alert on Sunday afternoon. She was reported missing out of Westfield, N.C.

Stokes County deputies believed they were headed to Kentucky, which is where they were found.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office provided the following details on its Facebook page on Sunday:

On August 20, 2017 at about 10:30am, the biological father Patrick Ryan McGraw, who has no parental rights or custody, came to the residence where the child was living and took the child from the residence and the legal guardian without consent. McGraw said he was going to take the child to his father’s house located at 13100 Rehl Road Louisville Kentucky. McGraw is driving a silver 2016 Ford Focus Ga. issued registration plate number RDG-2198. The McGraw has a history of drug abuse.