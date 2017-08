Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS — Comedy legend Jerry Lewis has passed away at age 91, according to Fox News.

Lewis was an actor, comedian, singer, film producer, film director, screenwriter and humanitarian.

He is known for his slapstick humor in film, television, stage and radio.

Lewis and Dean Martin were partners as the hit popular comedy duo of Martin and Lewis. Following that success, Lewis was a solo star in motion pictures, nightclubs, television shows, concerts, album recordings and musicals.