Henrik Stenson wins Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

Sweden's Henrik Stenson reacts after making his birdie putt on the 14th green during his final round on day four of the 2016 British Open Golf Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland on July 17, 2016. / AFP / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Henrik Stenson has won the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro on Sunday.
Stenson finished with 64 (22 under) and set a course record.
36.072635
-79.791975