Groups supporting, opposed to Confederate monument in Graham peacefully protest

GRAHAM, N.C. – Groups both in favor of and opposed to the Confederate monument in Graham showed up to the statue on Saturday night, but things remained peaceful.

A crowd supporting the monument showed up last night and the sheriff’s office was called at about 9 p.m. that an opposing group was also there.

Both groups remained fairly calm and obeyed law enforcement.

"We all have opinions on various things in society,” said Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson. “Hopefully we can express those opinions in a safe manner. I hope that is what will happen here in Alamance County. This county has a wonderful bunch of people. We've never had problems like this before. It hasn't become a problem yet, and we hope it doesn't."