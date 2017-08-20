× Family, police looking for Burlington man who hasn’t been seen since Friday

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington are looking for an 84-year-old man who has not been seen by his family since Friday.

The family of Harold Dean Simpson last saw him at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Burlington police said in a press release.

Simpson drives a silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with license of EMA-8936. Police said it is unknown where he may be headed.

Simpson has been entered into the national database as a missing person.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.