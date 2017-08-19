Woman shot at North Carolina Food Lion in domestic-violence incident

HENDERSON, N.C. — A Food Lion employee who had just stepped outside for her break was shot Saturday, in what appears to be a domestic violence situation.

WTVD reported that it happened at the grocery chain’s Dabney Drive location in Henderson.

City officials said the “young lady” was sitting on a bench near the store’s entrance when “her boyfriend approached and shot her.”

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and later flown to Duke Medical Center. Her condition is not known. No arrests have been made.