Woman shot at North Carolina Food Lion in domestic-violence incident
HENDERSON, N.C. — A Food Lion employee who had just stepped outside for her break was shot Saturday, in what appears to be a domestic violence situation.
WTVD reported that it happened at the grocery chain’s Dabney Drive location in Henderson.
City officials said the “young lady” was sitting on a bench near the store’s entrance when “her boyfriend approached and shot her.”
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and later flown to Duke Medical Center. Her condition is not known. No arrests have been made.
36.329591 -78.399164