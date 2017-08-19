× Possible explosive devices found in Rockingham County after golf cart pulled over

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Rockingham County are investigating after possible explosive devices were found in a golf cart with a man and a child.

Deputies pulled over the golf cart on US 220 at about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Several firearms were found and two objects suspected to be explosive devices, according to Sgt. Kevin Suthard with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The bomb squad is on the scene. Residents in the area have been alerted to possible danger, but have not been evacuated.

Page said the man and the child in the golf cart are related, but no names have been released.

The bomb squad is also at a second location of concern at 433 Janet Road in Stoneville. No other details were immediately available.