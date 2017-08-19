× Police looking for NC elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are looking for a North Carolina elementary school teacher accused of inappropriately touching several young boys.

The Charlotte Observer reported that police have obtained 26 warrants for 29-year-old Taji Brown’s arrest, including 13 counts each of indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a student.

The suspect has been suspended with pay from his job as a fifth-grade teacher at Billingsville Elementary School in Charlotte.

Brown is accused of operating a summer camp from his home, which was billed as a mentoring program for young boys.

A 10-year-old boy reportedly told his mother that the suspect inappropriately touched him in the shower while he was spending the night at the suspect’s home.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call 911.