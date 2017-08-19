North Carolina House reveals first redistricting draft

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saturday afternoon, North Carolina House Republicans pushed their rough draft of new NCGA districts out for public review.

This comes after the Supreme Court found 28 districts, 19 in the House and 9 in the Senate, were racially gerrymandered for political gain.

A panel of three judges ruled lawmakers had to come back September 1st with new maps.

With this new proposal, nearly all the districts in North Carolina have been redrawn. The proposal includes four areas where incumbent representatives are “double bunked” in a district together.

It includes new district 61 in Greensboro, containing both Rep. Jon Hardister (R) and Rep. John Faircloth (R).

In a statement to FOX8, Rep. Hardister said “These maps are not final. We will conduct public hearings next week and continue working until the process is complete. The focus now is to produce legal maps that are in compliance with court orders. I will evaluate my political options at the appropriate time.”

Rep. David Lewis, chair of the redistricting committee, tweeted “staff is working to get data and shape files on proposed maps ready for release Monday.” This right before state-wide public hearings on these maps on Tuesday.

GTCC will be the site for the public to weigh in on the proposal in Jamestown. The meeting will be in Room 360 of the Medlin Campus Center at 4 p.m.

Speakers need to sign up before the meeting, and will be given three minutes to speak. Each site will close at 6:30 p.m.