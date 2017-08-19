× Man accused of riding in golf cart with two explosive devices in Rockingham County

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A man was arrested after Rockingham County deputies said he was found riding in a golf cart with a minor and two explosive devises.

Terry Michael Martin faces two counts of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies pulled over the golf cart on US 220 in the area of Piedmont Stone at about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Deputies said the minor was driving and the suspect was riding as a passenger. Page said the suspect and the child are related.

Officers found two devices believed to be improvised explosive devices in the golf cart, according to the sheriff’s office. The bomb squad was called and the devices were safely detonated on scene.

Martin received a $5,000 secured bond and has court planned in Rockingham County on Sept. 6.