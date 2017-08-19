Dick Gregory dead at 84

WASHINGTON — Legendary comedian and activist Dick Gregory died on Saturday.

He was 84.

Gregory, a celebrated writer and civil rights leader, was hospitalized earlier this month for treatment of an undisclosed condition. He was hospitalized again on Saturday, August 12 when his condition worsened.

Gregory’s son wrote on Facebook on August 17:

“My father, Dick Gregory remains hospitalized with a serious but stable medical condition. His prognosis is excellent and he should be released within the next few days.”

Gregory’s family issued a statement on Saturday night:

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days – Christian Gregory.”

Gregory spoke to WGN AM Radio in 2015 and discussed the debate over the confederate flag.

