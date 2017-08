× Crews on scene of fire at commercial building in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a commercial building in Thomasville.

A large amount of fire personnel is on the scene at 1563 National Highway. It was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not released information about a cause of the fire or any possible injuries. No other details were immediately available.