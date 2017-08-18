Yadkin County woman accused of killing husband, claims shooting was accidental

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County woman is accused of killing her husband in what she claims was an accidental shooting, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Bren Dobson Speaks, 59, of Yadkinville, is charged with murder.

On Sunday, Yadkin County sheriff’s officials received a report of an accidental shooting that happened at a home on Myers Road.

Speaks said during an argument with her husband, Freddie Garnell Speaks Sr., on July 19, she accidentally shot him.

Deputies came to the home and located the victim’s body.

The body was sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to assist in determining the exact cause of death.

After multiple interviews and search warrants, Yadkin County detectives, with the assistance of the SBI, charged Speaks with murder.

Speaks is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center with no bond allowed. She is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 23.