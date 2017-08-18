Woman battling cancer dies after eating contaminated oysters

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 56-year-old woman battling cancer died after eating contaminated oysters while on vacation with her husband.

Officials say Jane White Cunningham experienced an infection after eating raw oysters that were tainted with a bacteria called Vibrio, CBS Dallas-Fortworth reports.

Just two days before she died, Jane’s husband, David Cunningham, said on Facebook that she was hospitalized at the Gulfport Mississippi Hospital.

“Jane has a severe infection believe to have developed from raw oysters. She is in ICU in Gulfport Mississippi hospital,” the post said, in part, “She underwent a second immediate surgery today to address her symptoms. There has been a lot of swelling in her extremities and a lot of pain. Today they had to amputate both legs and her left arm in an attempt to save her life as the infection was spreading rapidly.”

According to a friend, Jane had also been battling leukemia since 2016 and was “ineligible for life insurance due to circumstances associated with her cancer.”

Doctors recommend eating oysters fried and not raw.