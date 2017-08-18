Tractor-trailer fatally hits pedestrian in Surry County, flees the scene

DOBSON, N.C. – Officials are looking for a tractor-trailer driver accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian on Interstate 77 on Friday morning.

The Mount Airy News reported that it happened at about 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Prison Camp Road. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The victim fell to the highway from the Prison Camp Road overpass, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

“The gentleman went over the guardrail to the interstate highway below and was struck by an oncoming track-trailer unit and was pronounced dead on the scene,” Shelton told the Mount Airy News.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the tractor-trailer. Anyone with any information can call (704) 855-1047 or the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900.