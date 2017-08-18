Suspect accused of stabbing mother, daughter in Eden identified

EDEN, N.C. – A mother and her child were stabbed in Eden on Thursday afternoon and the suspect was shot by an officer, according to Eden police.

Christopher Ellison, 35, has been identified as the suspect, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The stabbing was reported at the Brownstone Commons apartments at 1012 Apt. 1 on Georgia Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found two stabbing victims at the scene, a 44-year-old mother and a 7-year-old daughter. Their names have not been released.

A few blocks away, officers found a suspect near Knott Street and New Street and there was an altercation that ended with police shooting the suspect.

The suspect was being treated in stable condtion at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to police.

The woman and child were also taken to a local hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

The investigation has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation per standard procedures in officer involved shootings, according to an Eden police news release.