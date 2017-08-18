Rumor of KKK march brings protesters out in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Demonstrators, some armed, took to the streets of downtown Durham Friday after rumors began circulating of a KKK march, WTVD reports.

City and county officials said no permits for any march have been issued and there is no confirmation of a rumored march at 4 p.m.

“The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has not received verified information confirming a counter protest will occur in Durham at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. this evening. I want to continue urging residents to rely upon verified information to avoid circulating rumors that can put lives at risk,” said Sheriff Mike Andrews.

Friday morning, at least two protest groups converged on each other outside of the Old Courthouse. WTVD’s crew on the scene saw several protesters armed with guns, axes and other weapons.

Read more at WTVD.