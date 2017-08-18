Prostate Cancer: Community Support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of its dedication to raising cancer awareness throughout the community, and in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Cone Health Cancer Center will be offering free prostate cancer screenings. To qualify, men must be between the ages of 45 to 69 and have not had a prostate exam in the last twelve months. Each screening participant will receive a PSA blood test, and results will be given by letter or a phone call within four to six weeks. Screenings will be offered from September through November in Greensboro, Reidsville, High Point, Kernersville, Mebane, Madison, Stoney Creek, Brown Summit and Alamance County. To find out when the next screening nearby is, call 832-8000 or visit conehealth.com/classes.

Cone Health will also be offering two free seminars to learn more about prostate cancer screening and treatment options. The first class, “Should I Be Screened for Prostate Cancer?” will be held on Monday, August 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital. At this seminar, Dr. Les Borden will discuss risk factors, screening and early detection, and will have time for questions from the group.

The second seminar, “Prostate Cancer and Surgery,” will be held on Wednesday, August 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cancer Center at Alamance Regional Medical Center. Dr. Glenn Chrystal and Dr. Ashley Brandon will talk through screening, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of prostate cancer. Both seminars are free, but registration is required. Call 832-8000 or visit conehealth.com/classes.

For men that have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, whether they have had treatment or not, Cone Health offers a Prostate Cancer Support Group. The support group seeks to provide a time for members to meet and talk about their experience with their diagnosis and treatment. This group lends emotional support in dealing with choosing a treatment method, the physical impact of their treatment choice and the possible impact on their personal relationships. This group meets on the third Monday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m., although the next meeting is not until September. Dinner is provided to all members. To learn more, visit conehealth.com/classes.

Spokesperson Background:

Christine Brannock is the oncology outreach manager at Cone Health Cancer Center. Christine earned a Bachelor of Science in public health education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2001, an associate degree in nursing at Guilford Technical Community College in 2004, and completing her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from East Carolina University in May 2016. She has been an employee at Cone Health for 15 ½ years.

Robin Bass is the nurse navigator for the prostate cancer multidisciplinary clinic at the Cone Health Cancer Center. She received her associate’s degree in nursing from Rockingham Community College and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She has been with Cone Health for more than 37 years.