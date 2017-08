Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- This weekend, the North Carolina Zoo celebrates their biggest animals.

The event is called African giants and includes activities with the elephants, rhinos, and giraffes.

There are three giraffes, two males, and a female.

Every day, visitors can buy special tickets to feed them a treat of lettuce from a special deck.

But this Saturday, people can do it for free!

It's something that zookeepers say visitors should take advantage of.