NC man allegedly threatened to cremate children before attempted preschool abduction

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of trying to abduct two students from a preschool in Chapel Hill also threatened to kill and cremate them, warrants say.

Around noon Wednesday, Chapel Hill police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Montessori Academy at 1510 E. Franklin St. The caller said a man had walked to the fence around the school and was threatening to physically harm students.

Richard Donnell Mangum, 48, reportedly grabbed two students and tried to pull them over a fence at the school. Before the attempted abduction, warrants say the man also threatened to kill and cremate the children, WNCN reports.

Teachers quickly intervened and were able to break up the incident. Mangum fled, but officers stopped him a short distance from the school and he was arrested.

Children ages 1 through 6 attend the school, officials say.

Mangum is charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of communicating threats, and two counts of child abduction.