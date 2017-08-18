× Man suspected in hit-and-run in Greensboro in critical condition after shooting himself

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man suspected in a hit-and-run in Greensboro is in critical condition after allegedly shooting himself when officers found him hiding in bushes just blocks from the scene of the crash, according to a press release.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bennett Street and East Washington Street after a witness called 911 to report a crash between two vehicles.

Witnesses gave officers descriptions of two men in the who fled the scene after the crash.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a K9 team and a patrol officer found a man matching the description of one of the suspects behind some bushes at 1407 Perkins St.

One officer’s body-worn camera footage shows officers told the man to come out of the bushes with his hands up. They heard a single gunshot from the area where the man was hiding and again told the man to come out. After not getting a response, the K9 team moved in and found the man non-responsive with a single gunshot wound.

Officers found a handgun close to the suspect.

Officers performed CPR until they were relieved by EMS, who took the man to Moses Cone Hospital.

The two occupants of the other vehicle received minor injuries and were taken to Moses Cone.

The man who shot himself has not been identified.

While they did not use their weapons, the two officers present at the time the suspect shot himself will be given administrative duties as officers from the Professional Standards Division and the Criminal Investigations Division review what happened, the release states.